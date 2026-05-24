Opinion

CARPAY: Liberals’ Bill C-22 Lawful Access Act is how free countries become surveillance states

Shopify, Signal, Proton VPN, and other tech leaders warn that Bill C-22’s surveillance and metadata retention rules could cripple innovation, destroy trust, and push companies to leave Canada.
VPN and internet security on a computer for online privacy
VPN and internet security on a computer for online privacy Courtesy Mikemacmarketing/Wikimedia Commons
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