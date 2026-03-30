Opinion

CARPAY: Ottawa froze protesters' bank accounts — now Ottawa wants your phone records

The Lawful Access Act would force Bell, Rogers, and Telus to track every Canadian's calls, texts, and location — no warrant needed.
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Data
Surveillance
Mobile Phones
Opinion
Opinion Column
Bill C-22
Lawful Access Act

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