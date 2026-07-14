Opinion

CARPAY: Policing ‘Islamophobia’ is a threat to free speech

Directing police to monitor citizens' speech risks turning legitimate debate about religion and public policy into a matter of government surveillance.
Hate
HateCourtesy Wikicommons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Hate Speech
Free Speech
Durham
Freedom Of Speech
Religion
Islamophobia
Opinion
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news