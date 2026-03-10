Opinion

CARPAY: Reconciliation or Apartheid 2.0? How Canada’s race-based land pact threatens equality before the law

The Musqueam Rights Recognition Agreement exposes a troubling truth — Canada is building separate legal systems based on ancestry, not citizenship.
Indigenous
IndigenousImage courtesy of Indigenous Corporate Training
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
Reconciliation
Opinion
Opinion Column
Apartheid
Land titles
Musqueam
aboriginal title

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news