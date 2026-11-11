Opinion

CARPAY: Remembrance Day falls not long after Kristallnacht anniversary

Hundreds of laws came before Kristallnacht, and today's ideologues are still writing their own.
A Remembrance Day poppy alongside a Jewish-owned shop damaged during Kristallnacht in Magdeburg, Germany, in 1938.
A Remembrance Day poppy alongside a Jewish-owned shop damaged during Kristallnacht in Magdeburg, Germany, in 1938.Image courtesy of AI
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Germany
Remembrance Day
Adolf Hitler
Opinion
Opinion Column
Kristallnacht
National Socialist German Workers’ Party
Crystal Night
Night of Broken Glass