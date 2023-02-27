Peterson protest 2

"What constitutes truth? Is it for the government to say?"

In his  condoning the use of the Emergencies Act to ruthlessly crush the peaceful protest in Ottawa in February 2022, Justice Paul Rouleau recommends that governments address the “serious challenges that misinformation, disinformation, and other online harms present to individuals and Canadian society.”

Indeed, free speech poses “serious challenges” to autocrats, ideologues and theocrats of every stripe, who want to censor ideas which they deem to be false. How can you possibly subjugate or tyrannize 38,000,000 Canadians if each one is thinking for herself, considering evidence, using logic, and forming their own conclusions? Tyranny cannot function effectively without the government imposing its “truth” to keep citizens obedient.

(22) comments

About Sovereignty
About Sovereignty

I may be wrong but did Rouleau’s reference to controlling mis- and disinformation come from the Trudeau government getting their information about the protest in Ottawa from reports by paid mainstream media? And was that information ultimately proven inaccurate and therefore “disinformation” rather than a statement of verifiable fact? Oh my. What is a government to do if it’s own “trusted source” of information isn’t reliable? If the answer is to rid the airwaves of all other sources so there is one and only one immediate truth verifier, we’re all in serious trouble. Like science, truth is determined by a preponderance of evidence collected over time, requiring the weighing of evidence by all involved, not just one government subsidized group of information disseminators. As evidence comes to light, we know that what once was true for us changes. It’s well known that we all help each other learn the truth through the sharing of perspectives and experience and we should never rely on only one source as the sole disseminator of knowledge and truth. That’s just dumb.

Observant
Observant

Great article. Similar in tone with many of my opinion pieces published here. We will now watch if MPs expel by vote in the Commons, a newer Member who got there mainly through misinformation (lies) paid and coordinated by China.

Alphafox
Alphafox

Accurate analysis John.

When reading this, a push for separation from Canada becomes more and more appealing.... isn't it?

hmaik
hmaik

What a breath of oxygen to know that there are still some honest lawyers who support democracy and are not bought by a fascist government (fascism: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.)

Fatzym
Fatzym

Great reflective article, John. Keep standing for the truth..your rewards are coming.

westmeetseast
westmeetseast

Again Thank you John. Always ideas to consider !!

JPB
JPB

At this point, John Carpay is a national treasure - we must ensure he doesn't abandon 'Kanada' for a free state!

Vince_403
Vince_403

Paul Rouleau is nothing more than a Trudeau Liberal mouth piece. Calling Paul Rouleau a Justice brings a total disgrace to the Judiciary.

hmaik
hmaik

Yes! Rouleau revealed his true colors when he justified Trudeau's ILLEGAL Emergencies Act.

John1963
John1963

“The push to police ‘misinformation’ comes from people who think they are right about everything but cannot provide convincing arguments about much of anything.” This says it all. Smearing is the refuge of those who cannot convince by reason because their arguments are so weak

About Sovereignty
About Sovereignty

True. So is calling everything you have no evidence or substantiated argument against “racist”. These days, the broadbrush accusation of “that’s racist” is the equivalent of my teenager saying “whatever”. This is our PM unfortunately. I want an adult in Ottawa, not a tantrum prone man-child.

Delby
Delby

And I might ask in relation to this excellent article: Rouleau is firing the bullets but who is making them? From everything we have heard from M. Rouleau, his intelligence is to low to make any determinations of what is misinformation and what is disinformation. He's simply another Jumper of Trudeau's. He's not proved himself to be more or rise above such a low level of existence as determined by his actions.

F.Tinning
F.Tinning

[thumbup] Absolutely 100% excellent article. [thumbup]

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup]

Tatanka
Tatanka

[thumbup]

private property
private property

Good article!

Drax
Drax

If you voice anger at the injustice and corruption, that's what they call hate.

About Sovereignty
About Sovereignty

Or “racist”

Jablonski
Jablonski

John Carpay is a voice of freedom for those who want it. The most disheartening thing in our Canada today is that the judiciary is only a political arm of the liberals. They do not follow rule of law or support the charter or constitution. They are merely another ministry within the liberal government. This is the day to pray, come Lord Jesus, come.

Jasper425
Jasper425

[thumbup]

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

This article is spot on. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

will1
will1

As always, John's passionate sense of fair play and decency shines through his writing. I especially like his summation of the tyrants; they are intellectually lazy and arrogantly disrespectful towards Canadians.

