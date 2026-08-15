Opinion

CARPAY: Safe Social Media Act is a Trojan horse for mass digital surveillance and censorship

Bill C-34's mandatory identity checks, unelected regulators, and private AI monitoring spell disaster for Canadian civil liberties.
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Western Standard
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