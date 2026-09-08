Opinion

CARPAY: Safety compromised for left-wing ideology — the fight to restore female-only prisons

By replacing biological reality with bureaucratic jargon, the federal government is defending policies that put violent male criminals in women's prisons.
Safety compromised for left-wing ideology — the fight to restore female-only prisons
Safety compromised for left-wing ideology — the fight to restore female-only prisonsImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Sexual Assault
Transgender
Violent Offenders
Opinion
Opinion Column
men in women's prisons
women's prisons
female-only spaces
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news