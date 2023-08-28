Sheila Annette Lewis

Sheila Annette Lewis 

 Courtesy Rebel News

The tragic death of Sheila Annette Lewis on Aug. 24, 2023, testifies to the cruelty and evil of putting ideology ahead of science.

Ms. Lewis had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal condition, and needed an organ transplant to stay alive. Alberta Health Services (AHS) doctors refused to reinstate Ms. Lewis on the high-priority organ transplant waiting list, thereby failing to care for her and doing nothing to prevent her demise.

Columnist

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

