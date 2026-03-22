Opinion

CARPAY: Supreme Court integrity at stake — why Wagner should recuse from Freedom Convoy case

With two federal court rulings already condemning the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act, critics argue the Chief Justice’s past remarks signal clear bias.
Freedom Convoy
Freedom ConvoyImage courtesy of Wiki Commons
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Supreme Court
Opinion
Opinion Column
Chief Justice Richard Wagner

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