Opinion

CARPAY: Welcome to the surveillance state — Canada's new Internet laws belong in Orwell's 1984

Under the guise of safety and regulation, sweeping new legislation grants the federal government unprecedented control over every click.
VPN and internet security on a computer for online privacy
VPN and internet security on a computer for online privacy Courtesy Mikemacmarketing/Wikimedia Commons
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Surveillance
Opinion
Opinion Column
Bill C-18 the Online News Act
Bill C-11: The Online Streaming Act
Combatting Hate Act
Lawful Access Act
Bill C-34 Safe Social Media Act
surveillance state
Cybersecurity Act
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