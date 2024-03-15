Opinion

CARPAY: When lockdowns started — a day to remember, but not to celebrate

Pandemic lockdowns doubled small business loan defaults
Pandemic lockdowns doubled small business loan defaultsCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Lockdowns
COVID-19
Dr. Neil Ferguson's unfulfilled predictions
Premier Jason Kenney predicted 32000 deaths
anti-vaccine
health-care workers who refused vaccine still unemployed
two weeks to flatten the curve

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news