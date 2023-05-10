Artificial intelligence
Should the federal government know where you are right now, what you are doing or who is with you? Is it the business of provincial governments to know where you spent time last week (or last month or last year) or where you plan to go tomorrow? Should the government know how and where you spend your money, or where you do your banking? What about your medical history, your political opinions, or whether you attend a house of worship? Is any of this information that the government should keep on file?

The Communist Chinese government knows all about its citizens. Under China’s “social credit” system, those who criticize the government on social media, or who otherwise fail to obey every government edict, can find themselves unable to board a plane, train, or bus, or may be denied access to contracts and business opportunities.

Columnist

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

FreeAlberta

John, this is not new, we have been taken control of when the first Trudeau came to power, no more evidence is needed, than our own constitution and bill of rights. When governments get together to bargain on, then tell us what our rights will be, the battle has been lost, when they deliberately leave out property rights, when they leave themselves exceptions to the freedom of expression, the battle has already been lost. When a PM can give him or herself dictatorial powers without a squeak from his own party, in fact his own party gleefully voted for those powers, and major corporations fall in bed with said government to confiscate peoples bank accounts, fire them for not following government dictates, threaten and se the court system to harass citizens, where can we turn? We have no trust in our government officials, we cannot trust our neighbors, try have been coerced to “turn us in” to authorities for going against the government dictates(sound familiar, Soviet Union and NK come to mind) we hav emptying left to protect us, our government has stamped on us, our courts harass and convict us for thought crimes, our police beat us, stomp us with horses and arrest us at our doors for having family gatherings, our MSM is nothing but a propaganda wing of the liberal/NDP Junta, and they are now moving to silence us and our few remaining independent news organizations from the internet. Dare I say, the battle was lost many years ago, but the war isn’t over just yet. There is an old saying,” you can vote your way into communism/socialism, but ultimately you will need to fight your way out of it” are we there yet? In my opinion, we are pretty darn close to the no return part.

WCanada

Well said. Canadians are free people, we need to work to stay that way.

