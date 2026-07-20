Opinion

CARR / LAI: While employers search for talent, Canada overlooks half a million workers

While employers warn of chronic labour shortages, hundreds of thousands of Canadians with intellectual disabilities and autism remain excluded from the workforce — a failure of policy, not talent.
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Office workersImage courtesy of Israel Andrade on Unsplash
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