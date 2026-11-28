Billie Jack and Charmaine McIntyre are co-CEOs with Inclusion Alberta. Krista Carr is CEO of Inclusion Canada.Masters of Our Destiny. This is the title the federal government has chosen for Budget 2026. It includes billions of dollars in corporate tax breaks and incentives to boost economic growth and promises a Canada where people have the freedom, opportunity, and resources to shape their lives.But for people with an intellectual disability and their families, that promise remains out of reach.How can someone control their future when they cannot afford the basic necessities, access essential benefits without navigating restrictive rules, find meaningful employment, or choose where and with whom they live?The budget speaks of self-determination. This is a worthwhile goal, but it needs to apply to everyone.There are some budget items that we welcome: making the Canada Caregiver Credit refundable, a slight top-up for groceries and everyday essentials, and improved access to Registered Disability Savings Plans. These will help individuals and families. But they do not address the poverty and systemic barriers that deny people with disabilities genuine independence with income security.Consider the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB).Introduced with the promise of lifting people with disabilities out of poverty, the CDB remains at a maximum of just $204.20 a month — less than $7 a day. With rising costs of housing, electricity, food, and transportation, this is nowhere near an adequate response to disability poverty..We have consistently called for a phased increase to $800 per month by 2027-28 and $1,393 by 2029-30, alongside expanded eligibility. Yet the budget offers no increase.In Alberta, people receiving AISH or ADAP don’t keep the Canada Disability Benefit. Alberta claws it back dollar for dollar. A federal benefit meant to reduce disability poverty has become a transfer to Alberta’s treasury. Raising the benefit and protecting it from Alberta’s clawbacks have to go together. Alberta should exempt the CDB, as all other jurisdictions have, and the federal government should make it clear that this benefit is meant to supplement existing supports, not replace them.A refundable tax credit for caregivers is welcome, but it cannot replace an adequate income for adults with an intellectual disability. Aiding families and ensuring people with disabilities have the resources to live independently must go hand in hand.The Disability Tax Credit (DTC) remains a massive problem and barrier. Originally a tax measure, it now acts as a gatekeeper for eligibility to the CDB, Registered Disability Savings Plans, and 11 other federal programs.As reported by the Canadian Tax Observatory, an estimated 84% of people with disabilities do not have the DTC. This alarming statistic underscores how few people are actually accessing federal support. They face complicated applications, cumbersome medical certification, and out-of-pocket costs.Since the government talks about wanting to reduce red tape, here is a good place to start. People already recognized through provincial or territorial disability income programs should not have to prove their disability again. Ottawa must recognize existing determinations, create alternative eligibility pathways outside of the tax system and remove unnecessary barriers. Access to essential support should not depend on someone’s ability to navigate government bureaucracy.Housing is an equally important test of self-determination. An injection of $11.2 billion over four years to address homelessness is welcome and desperately needed. But without an explicit commitment to prevent public funding from supporting congregate and segregated housing, we risk using today’s investments to recreate the institutional models that people with an intellectual disability and their families have spent decades fighting to leave behind..Federal housing dollars must create inclusive housing that allows people to choose where and with whom they live, rather than isolating and congregating them away from the community.These are not simply policy gaps in a federal budget. They reflect deeper systemic barriers that continue to limit the choices and opportunities of people with an intellectual disability, and their attainment of an inclusive life.A stronger Canada cannot be measured solely by economic growth, new investments, or the ambitions of those who already have opportunities. It must also be measured by whether those who have historically been excluded finally have the same choices and freedoms as everyone else.If the federal government is serious about making Canadians masters of their own destiny, it must ensure that people with an intellectual disability are not left watching from the sidelines.Billie Jack and Charmaine McIntyre are co-CEOs with Inclusion Alberta. Krista Carr is CEO of Inclusion Canada.