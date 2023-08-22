Dutch sea wall

A sea wall in Holland. Perhaps adapting to climate change would work better than trying to fight it, says writer Kelly Carter.

 Glyn Baker

With regard to Dr. Barry Cooper's climate-change column yesterday, I have been following 'climate science' for more than a decade now. What got me started was an innocent question I now no longer remember, but the answer was "take off your tin foil hat."

As a scientist myself I knew that if there was no way to question the 'consensus,' then this was no longer 'science.'

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I do not deny the climate is changing, it has changed ever since the planet was formed, where I question climate change is when they say humans are causing it. If our so called leaders where serious about it, why do they travel in multi SUV motorcades? Fly in massive private jumbo jets multiple times a year to meetings thst could easily be conducted in line, why for example does Trudeau fly clear across the country to go surfing, when he has a taxpayer funded cottage just an hour or two from Ottawa? These people are not serious about climate change, they prove it daily. Yet they force us to pay exorbitant amounts to drive to work, heat and eat, cool our homes, while their own “carbon footprint equals a small city. They are hypocrites, they are liars and they are criminals.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I have as much trust in "scientists" as I do for politicians, health care officials, police, and judges. The majority are corrupt or bought by outside forces. Looking at the last 3 years show me otherwise. Truth, and Justice are no longer the norm in Canada anymore.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

👍

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Good article. One line struck me, as I have had this thought several times while researching climate articles and policy. "You cannot be elected into any office without some sort of plan for mitigating 'climate change'. "

As I see the only way towards a logical approach to climate implications, as defined in the article, is firstly through a change in government and political thinking (on climate) generally. It is true that politicians have to sign on to current MSM 'beliefs' (climate religion) in order to attain office, based on the numbers of the brainwashed electorate who don't have time to research beyond the sound bite MSM feed. The big money earners have done a commendable job of salesmanship, even as it is the big lie. This leaves politicians with viable ideas towards adaptation over mitigation holding their cards very close to their chests.

We have to get this pendulum headed back towards reality, and soon, or there will be a complete failure in what was the ever improving social fabric that we spent the past some 200 years developing.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I question climate change when the experts inclyde Bill Nye "the science guy" and "Dr" Bill Gates.

Free Canada
Free Canada

As an average person I really can not speak to what science is correct. All I can use is logic. And Logic tells me that when a scientist gets fired for questioning the Alarmist narrative, that says something. Also, Logic tells me that many, many things affect Climate, like the sun. And when scientist say the sun has no effect of Climate only C02 I have to say that is crazy.

