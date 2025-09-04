CHAN: Canada must stand strong on canola, not bow to China

Henry Chan is the former co-director of Saskatchewan Stands with Hong Kong. He has given expert testimony before Parliament concerning issues related to Hong Kong and Canada-China relations. China has once again turned Canadian canola into a political weapon. Its preliminary tariffs on Canadian canola are nothing less than economic blackmail, designed to force Canada into submission. This comes at a critical moment, pushing us into a two-front trade war with both China and the US. Saskatchewan, the world’s single largest canola producer, will be hardest hit. The province produces 55% of Canada’s annual 20 million metric tonnes — more than India and Australia combined. Canola isn’t just another crop. It’s a $14 billion cornerstone of Canada’s economy, with China buying up to $5 billion worth in peak years..WATCH: Keeping (taxpayer-funded) porn out of schools.And yet, some voices — including Premiers Scott Moe and Danielle Smith — are already floating the idea of surrender. They argue that Ottawa should lift the 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles in hopes of protecting canola exports, which would be appeasement, pure and simple.When Beijing sees Canadian leaders rushing to China with urgent pleas, it doesn’t see pragmatism — it sees weakness. .Understandably, Moe and Smith may believe they are defending the Sask Party and UCP’s rural base, but public desperation only strengthens China’s hand. Negotiating with bullies requires grit, not groveling. China respects strength, leverage, and unity — not panic.Instead of bowing, Saskatchewan must double down on diversification. Right now, much of what we send to China is raw seed. Meanwhile, markets like the US and EU prefer processed products — canola oil and meal — that create jobs here at home. Canada currently crushes about 60% of its canola production domestically, leaving significant room for growth in processed goods. Diversification is key to not letting China use canola as leverage in the future..RUBENSTEIN: The truth about Canada’s residential school abuses.Opportunities are ripe. Japan remains a reliable buyer of raw seed. Demand for canola oil is surging in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East for cooking, while Western countries are looking to expand canola-based biofuels. If Saskatchewan and Ottawa work together to expand these markets, China’s leverage shrinks dramatically.This is also about political leadership. Moe should stop signaling weakness abroad and start projecting strength. Moe should explain to Saskatchewan farmers that he is negotiating firmly — not yielding to pressure — while seeking like-minded allies such as Australia, Japan, and other major producers and consumers..Framing these negotiations around democracy, freedom, and principled trade will resonate with rural voters, asking for their patience and support as he works to safeguard their industry.Ottawa cannot sit idle either. The Prime Minister must make it clear that Western Canadian farmers are also a priority, not just those who give him votes. While Canada seeks out new markets, timely relief from Ottawa, coupled with a firm stance against Beijing, would send a powerful message that Canada stands united..EDITORIAL: Firing of Alberta coach for his views is an attack on free speech .At the end of the day, if China succeeds in using canola to bend Canada’s will, they’ll use it again and again. Every time Beijing disagrees with us, it’ll reach for the same weapon. If we held our ground with elbows up against Trump, why on earth would we roll over for an authoritarian regime in Beijing?Canada cannot afford to blink. This is about far more than canola — it is about our sovereignty and our dignity on the world stage. If we stand together — farmers, provinces, and Ottawa — China will learn that Canada’s backbone is stronger than they think.Henry Chan is the former co-director of Saskatchewan Stands with Hong Kong. He has given expert testimony before Parliament concerning issues related to Hong Kong and Canada-China relations.