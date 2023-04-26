King Charles

Unlike his mother The Queen, King Charles III will not carry the title “Defender of the Faith” as Canada's sovereign and head of state. Last month’s federal budget included a brief mention of changes to Canada's Royal Styles and Titles Act, without any details or specifics. Those changes were recently revealed by the government and included dropping the reference to the United Kingdom and “Defender of the Faith.”

This means that for the first time since Confederation, the royal style and title of the Canadian sovereign and head of state will not include the phrase “Defender of the Faith,” nor any mention of the United Kingdom. These changes bring Canada in line with other Commonwealth realms — such as Australia — which dropped the phrase “Defender of the Faith” and reference to the United Kingdom years ago. As such, the new title of the Canadian sovereign will be: 'Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Canada and His other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth.' The title of Her late Majesty as Queen of Canada was: 'Queen Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom, Canada and Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.'

HM Queen Elizabeth opens Parliament 1977

HM Queen Elizabeth opens Parliament 18th October, 1977, as part of her Silver Jubilee Tour.

Delby
Delby

One of the things Charles must learn from the start is that there are NO moral values, nor any other kind of values in canada. Unless he thinks he can elevate money grubbing to the level of a 'value'. Someone tell him, please, that there is a Liberal/NDP government in chinada. If he can't figure it out from there he should abdicate.

Report Add Reply
dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Canada and His other Realms and Territories.

Which God, Moloch?

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Canadian values in 2023 are to be absolute cucks to the government, give up all your rights and "be kind" This country can't end soon enough

Report Add Reply

