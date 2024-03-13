CHIASSON: The east coast hunt merits your seal of approval

Every April, the ice-covered waters off the east coast of Canada come alive with a tradition that has anchored the livelihoods and cultures of coastal communities for centuries: the seal harvest. Contrary to narratives spun by anti-sealing groups for decades, this practice is a testament to resilience and a crucial pillar of sustainability and economic survival. Despite numerous fear factors, some substantiated and others frivolous, coastal communities still rely on and support the responsible harvest of seals.For coastal Canadians, the ocean has been and continues to be a source of food, economic activity, recreation and livelihood. At different times, various species of marine life or resources have made headlines and been the subject of controversy and public debate — cod, crab, seal and even oil, for example. A healthy debate, however, finds its value when it leads to precise and clear conclusions based on science, facts and the common good — even in an imperfect world.With close to 15 years since the European ban on Canadian seal products and more than 52 since the US Marine Mammal Protection Act, an increasing number of people, experts, government and industry leaders can now clearly see the weak arguments and torqued rhetoric that led to these bans.From the viewpoint of apparel, seal is a warm, waterproof and natural material that supports the movement for sustainable, eco-friendly manufacturing. From the perspective of nutrition, seals naturally yield a high-quality omega-3 fatty acid that exceeds both the practical benefits of fish oils and certainly outperforms the commercial fisheries industry when it comes to sustainable wildlife stock management. Finally, seal meat is truly a Canadian ‘superfood’, which is especially valuable in this age of food insecurity, health concerns and unsustainable food systems. (How to cook it, here.) Why, then, should anyone be swayed by antiquated rhetoric claiming seal harvesting is, sum-total, bad?Let’s follow the facts trail: The seal harvest uses techniques designed by a panel of international expert veterinarians. Seals eat 53 times more fish yearly than the entire Eastern Canadian fishing fleet catches. Government scientists have stated that seal predation is preventing the rebuilding of five fish species listed under the Species at Risk Act. The harp seal population has increased from less than two million to more than seven million in the last 50 years, while the grey seal population increased from less than 8,000 to more than 400,000 in the same period.Like thousands of Canadians who work with and within the industry, I am confident Canada’s seal harvest will continue to be sustainable, beneficial to coastal and indigenous communities and an essential ingredient in quality products for Canadians. For people who are physically distant from the rolling waves of the Atlantic Ocean but still want to support a healthy ocean and healthy and prosperous coastal communities, the best thing they can do is to buy Canadian seal products. They won’t be disappointed. Bringing home quality garments, accessories, and seal oil for humans and our favourite animals helps support this important tradition and, at the same time, our marine ecosystem. People in our communities still rely on the ocean, but they also depend on us.Next time you read a negative story about Canada’s seal harvest or its advocates, be alert to who is saying it and why they are saying it. Misinformation and disinformation follow us everywhere.Doug Chiasson is the Executive Director of the Fur Institute of Canada. For more information about our sustainability and cultural preservation commitment, please visit www.canadiansealproducts.com.