CLARE: Serving without discrimination, favour or affection

Sheldon Clare is the Conservative Party of British Columbia candidate for Prince George-North CaribooIt has come to my attention that there are concerns circulating about some of my past actions and statements, particularly regarding my personal life and comments I made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than letting these issues grow unchecked, I want to address them directly, with honesty and sincerity. First, regarding my personal life, it’s true that I went through a difficult and acrimonious divorce. While such matters are often painful and private, it is now being used to paint a distorted picture of who I am. I’ve been accused of inappropriate behavior, such as forming social connections with former students and owning firearms, all of which have been twisted to question my integrity. I want to be clear: I have always taken my role as a mentor and educator seriously, and any relationships I’ve formed have been based on mutual respect. My love for the shooting sports is well-known, and as a firearms safety instructor, I have always emphasized responsibility and discipline. I regret if any of my actions have been misinterpreted or caused discomfort, and I take responsibility for ensuring I always act in ways that reflect the values of integrity and respect. Additionally, some have accused me of harboring attitudes of misogyny or racism. These accusations are deeply painful because they do not align with who I am or the principles I’ve lived by for over three decades as a college instructor and historian. I’ve worked hard to uplift students from all walks of life, promoting critical thinking and advocating for fairness. Still, I recognize that, in any long career, mistakes can be made, and I take full responsibility for any of mine. Moreover, during the pandemic, I made statements that, in hindsight, were inflammatory. I also made a comparison between Canada and 1930s authoritarian governments and hinted at actions being taken towards the government. I was deeply frustrated by the government’s restrictions, and made critical comments about government overreach. Like many, I was struggling with the uncertainty that gripped many of us in that trying time. I remain committed to fostering dialogue that is respectful and constructive. I have reflected deeply on these issues and want to assure everyone that I am committed to advocating for accountability, fairness, and personal freedoms in ways that unite rather than divide. I understand that trust must be earned, and I hope to maintain that trust by continuing to be transparent, open to criticism, and to serve the people of Prince George-North Cariboo with integrity. I am here to be a strong advocate for our communities, and if honoured with election, to serve all who need my aid without discrimination, favour or affection.Sheldon Clare is the Conservative Party of British Columbia candidate foir Prince George-North Cariboo..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.