CLARK: Who’s really running your town?

became Mayor of Medicine Hat in November 2021 and is running for re-election in the upcoming Alberta municipal elections.This month, Albertans will head to the polls to elect new municipal councils. Voters are thinking carefully about what kind of leadership their communities need, especially when it comes to property taxes, basic infrastructure, public safety, and the growing challenges around mental health and addictions. But beyond policy, people are also looking for character. They want leaders who are honest, trustworthy, and who respect the public's hard-earned dollars. Above all, they want accountability.Accountability is something nearly every candidate talks about during an election. They promise to be more transparent, more responsible, and more responsive than the next person. But accountability doesn't stop once the campaign signs come down; it has to continue inside government, not just for those who are elected but for those who are paid to serve the public.For administration, accountability means more than simply doing one's job. It also means understanding and staying within the proper limits of that role. In recent years, we've seen examples across Canada of municipal administrators stepping beyond those limits, sometimes even shaping or promoting policy decisions that properly belong to elected councils. That's not just a technical issue; it's a democratic one. When unelected officials start setting direction instead of carrying it out, the public's voice is weakened and trust in local government suffers.Elected officials are chosen by voters to make the tough calls, not to sit quietly on the sidelines. In our system, councils debate and decide policy, while administration provides expert advice and then implements those decisions efficiently. That division of roles isn't about ego or rank; it's about ensuring that decisions remain accountable to the people who pay the bills.If someone wants to drive public policy, the right way to do it is to step up and run for office. What's not acceptable is trying to steer the ship from within the bureaucracy, especially when doing so conflicts with the direction set by elected representatives. That kind of overreach reflects a technocratic mindset that ignores the will of the people, and it's not what Albertans expect from their local governments..Every four years, voters have the chance to deliver a clear verdict on how their leaders have handled the public trust. That's democracy in action. And it's why, in addition to debating taxes, roads, and services, voters should also consider where candidates stand on bureaucratic accountability. This isn't a partisan issue. No matter your politics, we should all agree that policy and spending decisions belong in the hands of those chosen by the people, not those hired by them.I've seen firsthand how blurred lines between council and administration can cause tension, inefficiency, and a loss of public confidence. Having worked within municipal administration and now as Mayor of Medicine Hat, I know how vital it is to keep those lines clear. Too often, criticism is aimed only at elected officials who are accused of "interfering" in administration, while little attention is paid to situations where administration pushes its own agenda or disregards the will of council. Both are serious problems. Both need to be fixed.Since becoming Mayor in 2021, I've made accountability, transparency, and respect for taxpayers central to my leadership. Residents deserve to know how and why decisions are made, how their tax dollars are spent, and who is ultimately responsible. They deserve confidence that those decisions reflect the will of their elected representatives, not the preferences of unelected bureaucrats.I encourage voters in Medicine Hat, and across Alberta, to ask candidates where they stand on this issue. If elected, will they ensure that local government stays focused on serving the people, spending wisely, and respecting the democratic process? The future of our communities depends on it, and it's well within our control to get it right.Linnsie Clark became Mayor of Medicine Hat in November 2021 and is running for re-election in the upcoming Alberta municipal elections.