Opinion

CLARKE: Rigid deadlines, dropped cases — how Canada’s speedy trial rules backfired

The Supreme Court’s attempt to force faster trials has created a cycle of arbitrary timelines, court congestion and thousands of criminal cases thrown out.
Gavel
GavelCourtesy Public Policy Institute California
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Trial
Criminals
Court
Supreme Court
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news