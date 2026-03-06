CLEMENS / VELDHUIS: Ottawa’s agreement with BC First Nation threatens private property rights

Jason Clemens and Niels Veldhuis are economists with the Fraser Institute.In the wake of the shock announcement by the federal government on February 20 that it reached “historic agreements” with the Musqueam Indian Band regarding fisheries, marine management, and (most critically) recognition of Aboriginal title over much of Metro Vancouver, both parties have issued the equivalent of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” promises that the agreements don’t undermine or threaten existing private property.Despite assurances otherwise, the news release by the federal government and the agreement itself clearly recognize Musqueam Aboriginal title to their traditional territory, which is essentially most of Metro Vancouver.The government’s announcement comes on the heels of a fall 2025 court decision in British Columbia that found when Aboriginal title is determined to exist, it is “prior and senior” (i.e. supersedes) existing private property rights. This court decision has thrown the status of existing property rights for more than 150 homeowners and businesses into chaos. Indeed, the ambiguity over what the court decision actually means for existing property owners forced the BC government to establish a $150 million fund to help with financing issues for existing property owners.The Musqueam issued a statement shortly after the announcement, indicating the agreement did not recognize their legal title to the land and did not change the Musqueam’s recognition of private property. Moreover, according to Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow, “Musqueam is not coming for anyone’s private property. Our approach to traditional unceded territory is one of partnership and relationship with our neighbours, not trying to take away our neighbours’ private property.”.There are two problems with the statement from the Musqueam.First, it doesn’t align with the actual text of the agreement, particularly in light of recent court cases. The agreement with Ottawa specifically recognizes Aboriginal title over the Musqueam’s traditional lands. As legal scholar Professor Bruce Pardy has explained, Aboriginal rights are collective in nature and incompatible with individual rights such as those held on property. Moreover, as Thomas Isaac, chair of the Aboriginal law group at Cassels law firm, observed: “I know what title means in law, there’s no debate. It’s the exclusive right to that land over and above everyone else, including the Crown government, according to the Supreme Court of Canada.” Given the 2025 court case finding that Aboriginal title is senior, and prior to existing private property rights, at the very least, this agreement throws the status of private property into question.Second, the particular views of the current Musqueam leadership do not bind or constrain future leaders. There’s no legal guarantee that future Musqueam leadership will agree on the status of existing private property located within their traditional lands. If the Musqueam hold Aboriginal title over the land, as the federal government has now recognized, then future leaders have discretion on how to use that recognized right.The federal government, in turn, has repeatedly stated that the agreement does not affect private land. However, Ottawa is relinquishing the authority to make that judgment to the Musqueam. Recognizing Aboriginal title has implications, as multiple court decisions have demonstrated.Ottawa’s recognition of Musqueam’s Aboriginal title over much of Metro Vancouver is just the latest development in a long list of court decisions and bilateral agreements between governments, particularly BC and the federal government, and First Nations. These agreements have incrementally weakened — and now genuinely threaten — private property. Soothing statements by Ottawa and the Musqueam do not alter the fact that private property rights are eroding. The economic costs for British Columbians and indeed all Canadians are all too real.Jason Clemens and Niels Veldhuis are economists with the Fraser Institute.