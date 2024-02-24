Opinion

CLEMENT: BC will give you drugs for free but makes nicotine pouches hard to get

Pure nicotine to the gum, but no tobacco. You'd think BC Health would see the merits of this kind of harm reduction. But no, while addicts can get fentanyl for free, BC smokers trying to quit, now have access to tobacco pouches limited to pharmacies
Pure nicotine to the gum, but no tobacco. You'd think BC Health would see the merits of this kind of harm reduction. But no, while addicts can get fentanyl for free, BC smokers trying to quit, now have access to tobacco pouches limited to pharmacies Courtesy, Zonnic
Loading content, please wait...
tobacco pouches
BC Health
anti-smoking assist
nicotine reduction

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news