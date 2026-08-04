Opinion

CLIFTON: Canada has a double standard on hate

Violence against every religious community deserves the same public response.
A major fire has decimated a 92-year-old church in Saint-Romain, Quebec.
A major fire has decimated a 92-year-old church in Saint-Romain, Quebec.Courtesy of Yvan Rouillard via Facebook
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