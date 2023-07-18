Mt Guilbeault

Mount Guilbeault... something like this, in the middle of Saskatchewan?

 James R. Coggins

This is intended as satire. All quotes are fictitious.

(June 31, 2023) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced funding for a major new green initiative in the Prairie provinces. The federal government will contribute $6.66 billion over the next seven years to develop an “artificial elevated prominent landform” in Saskatchewan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

First of all, had a hard time determining if this was actually satire or not. This is how stupid the Federal system and its moron leader has become.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Exactly

Report Add Reply
Self-Determined
Self-Determined

well done : )

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

Please do not send this fine comedy to the Gov't. It only stimulates their thinking into how they can bilk more money from those who still want to produce, instead of just finance themselves into wealth. Helena

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.