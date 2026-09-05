Opinion

COGGINS: The real reason Canadian ERs are collapsing — and it’s not the doctors’ fault

Government micromanagement and the death of walk-in clinics turned emergency rooms into Canada’s default family doctor.
The real reason Canadian ERs are collapsing — and it’s not the doctors’ fault
The real reason Canadian ERs are collapsing — and it’s not the doctors’ faultImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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