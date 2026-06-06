Opinion

COGGINS: DEI and DRIPA are dividing society, not uniting it

By sorting people into competing identity groups, progressive policies risk fueling resentment, undermining equality, and creating new injustices in the name of fixing old ones.
‘AS DIVERSE AS POSSIBLE’: TO airport job posting looking to hire DEI-committed director
‘AS DIVERSE AS POSSIBLE’: TO airport job posting looking to hire DEI-committed directorThe Pleb Reporter/Twitter
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Equality
Dei
Diversity Equity And Inclusion
Opinion
Opinion Column
DRIPA
Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act
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