Opinion

COHEN: Jewish groups are wrong to support Canada’s ‘hate speech’ bans

Real hate crimes are already illegal — expanding Canada's hate speech laws creates thought crimes that endanger the very communities they claim to protect.
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HateCourtesy Wikicommons
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Hate Speech
Hate Crimes
Online Harms Act
Opinion
Opinion Column
Combatting Hate Act
Safe Social Media Act
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