The Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver pictured in July. Until the clinic lost an ongoing court battle with the provincial government earlier this year, it was one of the relatively few Canadian privately owned clinics offering hip and knee replacements. It now markets itself as a sports injuries centre.

I appreciate Nigel Hannaford's forthright article discussing Alberta healthcare, and public vs private — for profit — providers.

I am one of those who quietly took myself out of the 16 to 18 month queue for knee replacement surgery, that became 28 months after COVID-19.

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Excellent! Glad you have had such a successful experience. I have a personal friend who after moving to AZ decided to re-investigate her wrist pain. Turns out years of misdiagnosis in Alberta lead to no treatment options. The Dr. in AZ gave her a diagnosis and a treatment plan, and for a sum that was shockingly affordable compared to what the fear mongerers say, she is now in the process of recovery with much less pain.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Thank you for sharing your experience publicly. Our dysfunctionalhe'll care system is the reason why parking lots at MT and ID hospitals and clinics are filled with vehicles from AB and BC.

loga
loga

I have a couple of questions. Does the Cambie Street clinic repair sports injuries, such as rotator cuff tears? If not what is the name of the doctor in Arizona?

Footloose
Footloose

Unfortunately the Supreme Court of Woke refused to hear the Cambie Clinic appeal. I wonder what effect the departure of Justice Brown had on that decsion?

YYC 007
YYC 007

Good on you for being able to leave Canada at that time for your surgery. Keep trusting that science.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Thanks for sharing. Important for everyone to realize...options, alternatives to our pathetic system, are out there.

guest356
guest356

}Thank you for sharing; my story is incredibly similar to yours and I am going through the same process. Although I am looking at Europe and India for an expedited service. Our system in Canada is severely broken and the political will does not seem strong enough yet to do the right thing for those who pay for it. Interestingly though all expenses for joint replacement out of country are deductible I am told? Go figure.

