Notley vs Smith in the polls

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and UCP Leader Danielle Smith.

 Western Standard Photo

The first week of the Alberta election campaign reminded me of the title of Phyllis Schlafly’s 1964 best seller, 'A Choice not an Echo.' Not that Albertans have taken part in many “echo” elections in our history, but this one is clearly about choosing the kind of future we want. The two leaders, Rachel Notley and Danielle Smith know it, too. That is why they have criticized one another so strongly and so personally.

A couple of themes have been present from the start. The NDP have portrayed the UCP as “chaotic” and Smith as “unpredictable” and “reckless.” The reason seems to be that the UCP has already introduced measures that promise to lead the province away from the well-known conventions of the recent past. But is that not what the NDP did when they last won?

Tags

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Albertan will get to choose their future . . . .

They can choose Statism, Controlled Poverty & Equity aka Equal Outcomes . . . NDP

or they can choose Individual Rights, Freedom, Low Taxes & Equality . . . UCP

If you are liking Justin & Jagmeet . . . you are going to luv Rachel!

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

The NDP is as corrupt and evil as a government could ever be. And the only reason they succeed as they have the msm on their side. If all the bad things the NDP did were on the msm news the biblical would never trust them. IE. 3 bil on oil tankers we could no use. Or farm legislation to destroy the family farm Etc etc.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

As long as I live I will never forget the time Nutley threatened to send government agents to my front door to TRY and bully me into taking a poisonous "vaccine". Nutley is a thug and a gangster. Article posted below is new research that shows the spike protien accumulates in your brain. That is what she was threatening people with. Complete psycho. She reminds me of Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.04.04.535604v1.full

"Safe and effective"

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

UCP is a frying pan and the NDP is a fire. While one will burn us alive faster the end result is the same. They are both war criminals. No one has been held to account for the Covid Fraud. Not to mention my utilities bill is up to 1400 dollars. You would think I live at Bill Gates house or something and yet it is just a normal house. Wtf is that!?!?!?!?!

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Well that came out wrong. Big fan of yours Barry. You are a true voice in the wilderness. Keep up the good work.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Thanks Barry for being a rare academic voice that is not afraid to drink the left wing cool-aid.

Report Add Reply
Frank Jack
Frank Jack

I fear many Albertans are stupid enough to fall for dog face’s lies a second time. When given the choice between self reliance or dependency, many choose the supposed comforts of the latter without caring about the underlying cost to their freedom and dignity. Hence why we have a man child prime minister and trillion dollar debt load from “free” handouts.

This election is not just about Alberta - it is about the future of Canada. Without a conservative Alberta, there is nothing left to stand against sock boy and his cabinet of fascist wackos who will stop at nothing to destroy this country. A vote for dog face is a vote for a Quisling who will happily hand over everything in this province to the wolves.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.