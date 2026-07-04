Opinion

COOPER: Alberta tried to fix Canada — Ottawa said no

Albertans spent decades seeking a stronger voice within Confederation. After repeated failures, more are asking whether independence is the only option left.
Alberta Legislature
Alberta Legislature Courtesy: Radio-Canada
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Western Independence
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