Mike Lofgren

Mike Lofgren, author of The Deep State.

Mike Lofgren, for 28 years a legislative assistant and staffer in the US House of Representatives, published The Deep State in 2016. The details of his argument, which is focussed on the US, differ from the details of Canadian politics, but there are sufficient general similarities that it can provide an interesting perspective on our present discontents with the Government of Canada.

Lofgren argued in addition to the visible government clustered around the Mall in DC, there's a less easily defined network that operates on its own, no matter who is elected. Likewise, the Canadian government is not confined to the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa.

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

guest688
guest688

Hey Doc Cooper... informative thank you! Still digesting this information. I can't think of a better more knowledgeable person to ask this question. What must we put in place to ensure this effect is nullified in an independent west. Or perhaps you with others are working on writing a document to deal with this hazard?!

martina1
martina1

Our valued non-partisan civil service??? That’s a sad joke.

Free Canada
Free Canada

If you are a group of Billionaires ( IE. WEF). and you want to control things. Not only is it good to control politicians, but if you can control all people in top government positions too. Generals, DOJ, FBI, IRS, Judges, etc. This control becomes the deep state.

