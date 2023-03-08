Trudeau at hearing

Prime Minister Trudeau, testifying before Justice Rouleau at the Public Order Emergency Commission. Prominent Liberals, senior civil servants and supporters say it is time for an inquiry into CSIS allegations of Chinese electoral interference. The prime minister however, has appointed a 'special rapporteur,' with no instructions to conduct an inquiry.

Recent public opinion surveys show most Canadians think the Trudeau government is too complaisant about subversion by the People’s Republic of China.

Moreover, two-thirds of Canadians think Trudeau is too afraid of China to do anything. Generally, the common-sensical instincts of Canadians are correct — though treachery rather than fear may be the operative factor.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Thanks for the very thorough article! It seems like 80% of the government horsepower is dedicated to this, no wonder our public institutions are falling apart.

northrungrader
northrungrader

We no longer hang Traitors in Canada, I believe that went away when we abolished capital punishment. The punishment for High Treason last time I checked, was 25 years Without Parole. It will be a start. Perhaps we could also Emergency Act Traitors and seize their financial assets, that would put a tiny debt in the deficit.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

