Dr. Hinshaw testified at trial that politicians

Dr. Deena Hinshaw testified at trial that politicians were the final decision-making authority during the COVID-19 scare: She provided advice and recommendations only.

 Photo Credit: Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

The ambiguities of the COVID-19 pandemic extended from the disingenuousness, not to say lies, of those in the healthcare bureaucracy and political leadership who presided over its administration, to the quiet or not-so-quiet opposition of ordinary Canadians to being bullied.

These ambiguities were vividly expressed but not resolved in the recent case, Ingram v. Alberta, decided by Justice Barbara Romaine in the Court of King’s Bench in Calgary on July 31.

Justice Barbara Romaine

Justice Barbara Romaine of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench in Calgary.

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

PersonOne
PersonOne

The fault lies in the Public Heath Act, which Drew Barnes, independent MLA at the time, tried to have adjusted to remove such mass power from an MOH.

Kenney government voted him down.

We had one MLA who was standing up for the rights of Albertans, and who tried to limit the power of the Public Health Act, and keep it a less dangerous piece of legislation.

Regardless, the UPC must now change the Act. It has proven problemental, and will cause future problems.

We also need to sharpen up the Alberta human rights legislation.

The lockdowns must never happen again.

JPB
JPB

A thoughtful and convincing piece. Too bad the judges in this country are either WEF installed apparatchiks or otherwise willfully blind.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This summarizes perfectly why our judiciary is worthless and corrupt to the core

Destroying the rights of Canadians over a stupid flu virus

Imagine how these idiots would act if there was a real emergency?

Unbelievable

guest50
guest50

Isn't it long past time Judges in this country were actually held to account?

