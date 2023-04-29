Justin Trudeau - blue background
Last week, CBC and The New York Times, friendly fora to Justin Trudeau and Anthony Fauci respectively, went far beyond the usual hospitality extended to these two. They enabled their interviewees to make unchallenged lies, pure and simple.

Now, no one ever maintained telling the truth is a political virtue and, among religions, only Zoroastrianism considered lying a sin — as distinct from bearing false witness, which is much more widely condemned. Even so, it’s worth raising the question: what’s really going on with these liars? How did these two so easily get away with lying?. And what does it all mean?

Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

(14) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau is a narcissist psychopath and a pathological liar

It’s almost like we have a psychotic Paul Bernardo type character as PM

It’s truly unbelievable and disturbing

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

In response to the title, 'Does Trudeau know the difference between the truth and a lie any more?'

The question is, Did he/she/it (inclusivity, doncha know?) EVER know the difference. From what I remember of a psychology course I took 40 years ago, 'narcisists' do not differentiate between 'truth' and 'lies'. Justin Castreau most certainly IS a narcissist!

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Mr. Turdeau is a sociopath, guided by communist/fascist belief.

He despises the West (like daddy), and all Canadians in general, as an "elite" Laurentian family. These parasites have been tricking The People for many, many years.

But now their lies are in plain sight: The poison vaxxx is to kill you. The entire cult of Ba'al (moloch) wants you dead.

They will do another phony flu and force jab you and your children. Wake up People.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Dictators fail because they live in echo chambers, hearing their own ideas amplified a thousand times by the sycophants who populate the establishment media. The peckerhead PM has encouraged media corruption by bribes, attacks on alternate media and internet censorship. He is his own victim.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So far he is not failing.

NoLibsallowed
NoLibsallowed

Government POS mafia. Little Castro is as low as the phone scammers

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The only thing that has kept the political lies for full blossom is the internet, only recently available in our history it had allowed for tge free flow of information, since it’s inception there has been a war for control of it, so far the left is winning that war, it isn’t a blitzkrieg, it is a slow methodical take over, the Trudeau liberals have just taken another step forward in that war, and now are in control of tge free flow of information in Canada, the internet.

PersonOne
PersonOne

You are correct. They are making progress...he is not failing

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm almost to the point where any Liberal or NDP speaking brings the same contempt, and disgust that just the mere hearing of any of Justin Trudeau's voice does. If he said the sky was blue, I would know he was lying unless I could see the sky myself.

PersonOne
PersonOne

They are not 2 distinct parties. They are not even parties that we know. They are a globalist coalition that no one knew they were electing and who have basically taken over Canada.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

“Of course, we have always been at war with Eastasia.” Your opinion is spot on. However, there are many of us who can see through the lies. The real issue is with the “useful idiots” - the “believers;” how do we solve this? For if no one believes the lies - the liars go away.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

How do you distinguish between fervent believers and mental illness? Mental illness isn't a choice. The useful idiots have been conditioned since birth to unconditionally believe/vote Liberal (Democrat).

cptover
cptover

pathological lying, is part and parcel with the megalomaniac narcissist's

