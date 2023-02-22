Imperial Leduc

The original Alberta oil discovery, Imperial Leduc No 1. 13th February, 1947.

 Provincial Archives of Alberta P2723

On Nov. 20, 1946, Vern “Dry Hole” Hunter spudded in Imperial Oil’s Wilson No. 2 rig on Mike Turta’s farm, southwest of Edmonton. On February 13, Leduc Number One came in and so began a new chapter in the history of Alberta.

There was, however, an overhang from the actions of Premier Aberhart’s Social Credit government a decade earlier. The big Laurentian banks had not forgotten the challenge Aberhart had made and proved reluctant to extend credit for smaller exploration companies to drill in the Western Sedimentary Basin.

