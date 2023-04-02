15-minute cities

One of the most annoying aspects of the COVID-19 event was the daily exhortations by self-proclaimed experts, especially those housed in medical schools.

They insisted the were right about everything. Any dissent from their fearful narrative was the product of a conspiracy theory. If they were in fact experts, they would have known the evidence regarding the effectiveness of face masks or vaxxing children, for instance, was highly contested among real scientists. The implication seems clear enough: either they were lying, or they were ignoramuses. That's the main reason why the opinions of media-authorized experts have become so discredited.

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

The mayors of Calgary and Edmonton know that their citizens are already voting on their respective city council’s leftist policies. Just look at the growth of the communities surrounding both cities. While the vacancy rates for commercial space in both cities climbs, especially in the downtown core, the outlying communities are experiencing rapid growth. The same goes for residential property. This is anathema to the 15 minute city crowd but clearly indicative of the feelings of the populace. So, they are now proposing to lock these areas down by restricting vehicle traffic and/or charging tolls to enter or exit. I believe that this will create ghettos rather than thriving communities. But, time will tell.

The U of C is a cesspool of parasitic globalist Marxist pedophiles indoctrinating our young adults! I don’t believe the U of C is worth the paper I wipe my a$$ with!

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

No seems to look at the consequences of low carbon. Take enough away we run out of breathable air.

We all get out dodge because we need to get out of dodge. Being stuck in a 15 min cube will drive us all mad. Ah maybe thats what they want.

So many just except it which i dont understand. Where is the backbone of the people? Oh yea parents didnt teach that to the kids. children learn that by failing not by getting a trophy for just showing up.

