Theresa Tam COVID
By Matthew Horwood

Theresa Tam, Canada’s top bureaucrat in the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), missed her vocation. Her real calling is that of a professional, though sometimes incoherent, scold.

Who can forget her 2020 New Year’s message to the country?

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

Forward Thinking
The media and the government are the same entity hence the reason for the complicity.

jokeco68
Good reference article and independent media needs to do a blitz on not only how ineffective masking is to prevent transmission but the physical harm. I have been saying for years that re-breathing your own CO2 is harmful, well, it is stated by Cochrane that we can be breathing up to 25,000 ppm while masked and the safe level is 2000 ppm. Earlier this week it was reported that American msm got their directive from the White House to discredit the Biden impeachment hearings. If you don't think Canadian msm gets directives as well from the Truedolt government you're in a coma

PersonOne
This statement: “There is strong evidence showing that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the potential risks,” said her colleague, Supriya Sharma.

There was a time they would not have had to say this, as most Canadians would have assumed it. But now many do not trust them. Im not saying that they are always deceptive, but I feel they have been deceptive, so I suspect all things that come out from them have the potential to be deceptive.

guest1363
Look at us say the participants. Well I’m not participating.

JPB
Barry - you are buring the lede! Health Canada has just approved a vaccine that had NO HUMAN TRIALS - only mice. Our govt is recommending a vaccine for children that has no human trials, no long term trails, and wasn't even tested for its ability to block transmission (none of the C19 vaxes were). That's an article right there!

Got Ya
Good article Barry. This article will make more people aware an hopefully question what is really going on with the pushing for masking and another experimental jab.

peacefulowl67
It is hard to believe that anyone can still take the mask Kabuki Theater seriously anymore. Their only purpose is to give craven and feckless politicians a tangible policy they can point to and say....look, I am doing something. The entire mask question has been an IQ test for a long time.

btw...I cannot thank you and Dr. Navarro-Genie enough for the book. I use it as a reference frequently. Everyone should buy it, the hard copy, to have on hand to refute the revisionist historians who give hagiographies about how the pandemic was defeated thru wise leadership and collective action.

