Hydro Lines Sunset

Electrical grid the conflict of the day.

 Courtesy Andrew Meteley on Unsplash

The latest assault on the economy and political life of the prairie west by our infantile prime minister and the religious fanatic he has elevated to the post of environment minister, are a promise of things to come: fewer options.

Quite properly, the draft federal Clean Electricity Regulations announced by Steven Guilbeault have been summarily rejected by Premiers Moe and Smith. The criminal penalties proposed by his colleague, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, were also dismissed.

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada is led by despots . . . who don't have a clue . . . .

Neither the PM or his Enviro Minister could get a good job in the private sector . . . their only qualification is being "High Priests" for the Religion of Gorebull Warming . . .

"Belgium's nuclear phase-out has resulted in a 13 per cent increase in CO2 emissions from electricity production in the first half this year." ~ brusselstimes.com

Ourdpkmg
Ourdpkmg

I think the article is largely on the mark, but I do question what happens when the courts rule against Alberta and Saskatchewan and demand closure of fossil fuel power generation or arrest of political leaders who are ordering them to keep open - to wit - Smith and Moe.

Of these things are revolution made of, I for one, will not stand idly by as the leader I voted for is arrested for violating an unjust and vastly overreaching law.

Dump TRUDEAU
Dump TRUDEAU

This nonsense will continue while there is a TRUDEAU/SINGH syndicate in government! But after POILIEVRE wins and he will it is long past time that the Laurentian elite influence must be closed down as well as equalization payments from the West stopped altogether!

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Thanks Dr. Cooper. I believe your analysis is indeed how events will unfold. Canada has ceased to be a country long ago; it has become a lopsided economic arrangement in almost every way. The reality is that we cannot vote our way out of this mess.....we can only leave it.

guest688
guest688

For all you would be separatist of which I count myself...just know nation-building sucks. It’s hard. Really hard. As in it’s difficult to name any country that has been good at it.

I sure hope Ms Smith and Mr Moe are chatting with the USA... we will need their help!

