Custer's Last Stand

Artist's depiction of Custer's Last Stand at the Little Bighorn. Professor Barry Cooper reviews a new study of North American settlement from Pekka Hämäläinen. 'Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America,' was published last year by Liveright.

 Guiseppe Rava Militaryimages.net

The conventional story of European colonization of America goes like this: the new world was new only to Europeans and, according to a French savant, was named after a manly but shady Florentine, Amerigo Vespucci, because Asia and Europe had already been named after women. Columbus got here a couple of years ahead of Vespucci and returned to Europe brimming with stories of untold riches. The European empires staked their claims, fought with one another, and commenced a colonial conquest, followed by “settlers” to complete the job. The implications of claiming of Hispaniola in 1492 ended with the massacre at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, in 1890. For four centuries European and American empires collected territory, souls, and slaves by destroying and dispossessing hundreds of Indigenous societies. The natives fought back but were overcome by superior technology and alien germs. The Indians were doomed; the Europeans had a rendezvous with destiny.

Book cover Indigenous continent

The author of Indigenous Continent (2022) told a much different and far more interesting story. Pekka Hämäläinen is a Finn by birth and Rhodes Professor of American History at Oxford. His Comanche Empire (2009) and Lakota America (2019) are proof that he knows what he is talking about. He argued in rich detail that colonial expansion was not inevitable, and that America remained overwhelmingly Indigenous until near the end of the nineteenth century. A century earlier Europeans may have drawn up colour-coded maps, but they did not control the territory those maps ostensibly referred to. Hämäläinen’s story is largely unknown because the newcomers judged the natives in European terms, which meant applying civil and military bureaucratic norms and state control. The Indigenous peoples, however, grounded their political power in kinship, not citizenship.

