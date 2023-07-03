Trudeau in Edmonton

Justin Trudeau

 Photo Credit: Twitter for headshot

We’ve all heard the phrase, “it’s not a bug, it’s a feature.” Sometimes it’s initialized as INABIAF, pronounced “inab-ee-aff.” In the nineteenth century, when the word bug was first used by engineers as a synonym for defect, bugs were always bad. Mechanical failures could hardly be anything else.

In the 1970s, when computer programmers started talking about INABIAF, the connotations were more ambiguous. After all, the nerds of the seventies saw evolution as a series of bugs in the genetic code that turned out to beget biological improvements such as they.

Tags

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.