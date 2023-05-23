Smith vs Notley May 18
Courtesy Western Standard

With less than a week of campaigning left, the combination of polls, personality, and policy suggests the Alberta electorate firming up in favour of Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party.

Let’s start with the polls. In late April, the UCP looked to be comfortably ahead. Smith had replaced Jason Kenney. That meant that any previous mistakes, mostly connected to the COVID-19 event, could be blamed on him — if not by her, then by a traditionally conservative electorate. This had happened before when Ralph Klein finally wore out his welcome and was repeated with the subsequent removals of Stelmach, Redford, and Prentice.

Tags

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

"Notley, so far as I could tell, seemed, if not angry, then deeply disappointed that Albertans might be so foolish even as to consider supporting Smith. As we are reminded daily, this is the default attitude of progressives."

This is a symptom of the archipelago phenomenon of North American "progressives" (who are not really progressive, but rather just totalitarian revolutionaries), in that they live in socio-political islands that are culturally isolated from the conservative-leaning majority of the land. Their isolation from the rest of us leaves them enraged and clueless as to why they are not given office by default.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Get out and vote. Vote UCP.👍

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We cannot listen to what polls say, they are designed to manipulate us, we Must get out and vote, bring others with us to the polls, persuade people to vote UCP, the very life of our province and its people depend on it, an NDP regime would be the end of us, the NDP will not make the same mistake as last time and go slow, they will have us on our knees within a year.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Smith should win easily if people do the research instead of listening to the TV attack ads for guidance. Even if the NDP want voters to forget about their record it does exist and it wasn't good.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.