Opinion

COOPER: Maritime carbon tax? No thanks 

"The UN plans to make Canadians poorer in the name of the planet."
Grain elevators at the Port of Churchill
Grain elevators at the Port of ChurchillWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Cdnpoli
Steven Guilbeault
World Bank
Ports
Mark Carney
International Maritime Organization

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news