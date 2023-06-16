Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson

It didn’t take the Government of Canada long to throw down the gauntlet following the re-election of Danielle Smith and the UCP.

The latest insult to Alberta was released Thursday by Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announcing legislation, the Sustainable Jobs Act, that will accelerate the whole country in “the global race to net zero.”

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

Free Canada

Let’s be clear. The Global elites want good and effective forms of energy destroyed in all western democracies like Canada, USA, UK , France, Germany, Aus etc. However, Alta and Sask have found a way to work together to tell the corrupt Liberals go FF themselves. Danielle Smith and her team, are making the west powerful by just saying NO!! Sask and Alberta are 5.5 mil people. And if they say NO, what is JT going to do? Will JT arrest Danielle Smith and put her in prison??

eldon628

We in the west must figuratively lock and load. We must be prepared to see this through to going it alone if need be. We must never give in or give up on our freedoms or prosperity. The federal government is globalistic, idealology driven, authoritarian and vindictive at best. They are traitors to this country. This includes the privy council.

