In 2016 the Oxford English Dictionary declared “post-truth” to be the word of the year. The reality to which it referred has been around for a long time. Hannah Arendt, for instance, used an equivalent term, “de-factualization,” in connection with her discussion of the Pentagon Papers. More recently, post-truth or de-factualization have become essential concepts to understanding the Interim Report issued by Kimberly Murray, Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites Associated with Indian Residential Schools.

In her report, Murray recommended to Justice Minister David Lametti something called “Indigenous data sovereignty,” which meant that indigenous persons could veto discussions of indigenous communities. Violations of data sovereignty would be a criminal offence, especially if committed by “denialists.” They were miscreants who criticized the official interpretation of, say, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation regarding the truth surrounding (alleged) unmarked graves at Indian Residential Schools. Murray used to be the Executive Director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

bill.moulton
bill.moulton

If the truth is no defense then there is no defense.

rianc
rianc

Mr. Cooper is correct, the ever increasing denial of the truth by the socialists is only increasing people not to trust the government. This increase in not telling the truth will eventually get out which will result in even more people not trusting the government.

