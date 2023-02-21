Louis Riel

Louis Riel addressing the jury, during his trial for treason in 1885.

 Library and Archives Canada

Chapter two in the origin of the Sovereignty Act played out between the period after the Hudson’s Bay Company lands were acquired by Canada and the start of World War Two. For their part, Laurentian Canada showed the same condescension and contempt for the prairie west as it did before 1870. And on the other hand, Westerners gradually came to realize that they were not so much Canadian citizens as subjects of an imperial Canada.

Manitoba was admitted to Canada in 1870. It consisted of around 100 square miles of the Red River Valley, about 1/18th of its present size, its boundaries having been determined by Canada. In no respect was it a province like the others. The rest of what is now Manitoba was governed directly from Ottawa as part of the Northwest, and even that was insecure. In 1874, for example, Ontario claimed its western boundary was the eastern boundary of British Columbia, namely the peaks of the Rockies. Ontario also claimed it northern boundary was the Arctic Ocean.

Captain John Palliser

Free Canada
Free Canada

I do believe world Elites control much of Canada and the worlds politicians. I was very worried that Danielle was part of this Elite controlled system. Her walking the floor really freaked me out. However, since she has become premier she has done excellent. The S Act is a savour of Alberta and the west. Danielle’s interview with Jordon Petersen was excellent. If she can stay on this track she is on, she will be a 3 term premier. I can’t wait for Danielle to Debate Notley in May. Notley

Is totally protected by the msm but Danielle will annihilate her in a Debate. I can’t wait!

greg from sask
greg from sask

Another great article.

Imperialist intensions from Central Canada are pervasive today whether in our industries or standard setting social programs. Need more Smiths and Moes and less Quebec/ Ontario politicians campaigning in the West.

guest688
guest688

I love history so thank you Mr. Cooper. I've often thought that Canada was never really a country but rather 10 separate jurisdictions. Part 1-2 have put that thinking into context for me. In all 10 provinces the majority of trade is with the USA, very little trade occurs interprovincially.

Over the years I have be fortunate to travel the USA and find that I have more in common with the western US than the Laurentide. The successive generations of laurentian rogue actors have made their intentions most clear. Unfortunately we in the west appear to be slow learners.

I'm thinking there is a book that needs to be written on Mr. Coopers thinking. Perhaps Michael Wagner has some time?

To Greg from Sask point I agree. We have work to do and we need to get on it as soon as possible!

