Since last fall, the Sovereignty Act has caused a lot of political scientists and lawyers, some of them my colleagues, to hoist a pen and direct their criticism towards this piece of legislation. We will get to their ill-founded remarks in due course. This article is the first of a short series of opinion pieces on where the Act came from. The short answer is that, unlike Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, it did not emerge, context-free from the brow of Zeus or of Danielle Smith. It is simply the most recent product of Western and Alberta history.

The story began with the initial and prolonged contact between the aboriginal inhabitants of what is now the prairie west and European traders, organized in the form of the Hudson’s Bay Company. Under a plantation charter in 1670, the Company was granted a monopoly over trade into the territory that drained into Hudson’s Bay. Later the Northwest and Northeast Territories, land that drained directly into the Arctic Ocean, came under their “sway,” as the language of the eighteenth century put it. The land was owned by the Imperial Crown but was, from the European perspective, effectively controlled by the Company, especially after 1821 when interlopers from Canada were absorbed into a consolidated enterprise. By and large aboriginal claims to the land were ignored, though the place of native inhabitants in the actual trade was central.

(2) comments

greg from sask
greg from sask

Thank you Dr. Cooper. It is without question that Central Canada views the West, as at best an afterthought , and at worst subservient. I do wish Westerners would stop wasting their efforts on charlatans who appear in the West merely to embolden their own political aspirations.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

I have no trouble agreeing with this article...we have no say, Federally. It's all Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa calling the shots...

