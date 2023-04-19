Aristotle

Bust of Aristotle at the University of Dublin Library. Dr. Barry Cooper argues that much of what makes university life disappointing for a new generation of Canadians, is the rise of woke-ism and the diminished teaching of the humanities — a field that actually encourages critical thinking.

 Wiki Commons

Having spent most of my academic life at the University of Calgary, I often receive emails from parents justifiably concerned regarding post-secondary education for their children.

Since I also occasionally commented on the many failings of the place, some correspondents have said, in effect: “OK, smart guy, maybe the U of C isn’t all that hot. But what would you do?”

Tags

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Salty Mom
Salty Mom

Here in Alberta, we need to provide an alternative for our children from the woke institutions and (as Gaad Saad would say) their "DIE" philosophy. A school such as Hillsdale College, that is bold in its preservation of truth and tradition, would be a much needed option for those wishing to study the humanities.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Interesting.

I agree that DEI thinking is destructive, and that it permeates our institutions. I have applied for many grants, and always could not understand the DEI section. The population I served were the homeless, so by definition they were excluded. This issue was that the population was 60% white males who the DEI definitions were privileged. How does that make sense. Where I struggle is that there is no feedback loop to "reality" in any of this. I am also an Engineer. As an Engineer I know that if the bridge fails I have also failed (and liable), which means that I am conservative in my designs. In the social sciences, there is no consequences for being wrong, which allows them to make more and more out there statements...

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

We need more engineers what we do not need is anymore woke welfare bums holding society hostage. Fire everyone!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Cut off all the student loans except for STEM. Another pack of worthless grifters who contribute nothing productive to society. In fact they make society a worse place for everyone to live. They are a bunch of racists and bigots. Why should the working class be for forced at gunpoint to fund these idiots?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.