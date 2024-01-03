Opinion

COOPER: Toronto swapping one 'slave trader's' name for another... seriously

Niccolo Machiavelli, a renaissance staffer who literally wrote the book (il Principe) on cynical politics. He would have understood perfectly that what looks like foolishness to the public, is often an intended result for devious purposes. Dr. Barry Cooper gives examples.
Santi di Tito
